South Sacramento Kaiser Permanente health care workers receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Health care workers at Kaiser Permanente in South Sacramento are set to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.

A spokesperson with the hospital said the first doses distributed are limited, so the vaccine will go to those who are at a high risk of exposure to the virus.

This comes at a time when Governor Gavin Newsom called California’s coronavirus situation “alarming” as projections show, four weeks from now, the state could see an increase of five times the current number of COVID-19 patients.