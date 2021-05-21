South Sacramento leaders announce new vaccination alliance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Local government, nonprofit and spiritual leaders are teaming up to launch a new vaccination effort in South Sacramento.

At a press conference Friday morning, Sacramento City Councilwoman Mai Vang announced the Sacramento Alliance for Vaccine Equity.

“We know that COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate, but our current system does,” Councilwoman Vang said Friday. “And this alliance, SAVE, is one way we can begin to disrupt the system and fill in the much-needed gaps to ensure our families and neighborhoods can come out of this pandemic healthier and stronger.”

SAVE will step up support to local clinics to break down language and transportation barriers.

The group will be made up of 20 organizations dedicated to providing vaccines across South Sacramento.

“According to the latest California Department of Public Health data, vaccination rates are increasing across South Sacramento, but at a decidedly lower rate than the rest of Sacramento County,” Friday’s release read. “The ZIP codes primarily served by SAVE are 95822, with 59.2% of residents having received their first dose, 95832 with 60.8%, and 95823 with 50.2%.”

Kaiser Permanente debuted two $75,000 grants available over the next six months to help with the hosting of vaccination town halls, which will address community concerns.

Councilwoman Vang also announced the extension of the Sam and Bonnie Pannell Community Center Vaccine Clinic, which will continue to provide shots weekly until the end of November.