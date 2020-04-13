South Sacramento restaurant opens Easter Sunday to serve families

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — El Novillero has been a fixture of the Franklin Boulevard intersection in South Sacramento for the past five decades.

“I was 14 when I first started and last week I had a birthday — 64,” kitchen manager Albert Davalos told FOX40.

Like many restaurants across the country, Davalos says the longtime family business was forced to make changes due to COVID-19.

“We had to layoff the whole staff and the only one we were able to keep were the kitchen staff,” explained Davalos.

But despite the situation, the business has been keeping busy.

“We got so many phone calls: ‘Are you going to be open Easter? Are you going to be open Easter?” said Davalos. “There are a few days proven not worth opening and Easter was one of those days because of families.”

But for the first time in 40 years, customers came out with bags of food in hand from El Novillero on Easter Sunday.

“Business has been good, thank God,” said Davalos. “We have a very good clientele.”

While he’s spending time with family at work, he has a message for those spending time with their family at home.

“Take advantage of the grandparents and ask them questions you won’t regret because with this sickness you don’t want to lose anyone and there’s questions sometimes you say I should have asked,” said Davalos.

El Novillero says they’re celebrating their 50-year anniversary early by giving customers a discount during the month of April.