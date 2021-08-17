South Sacramento shooting victim dies, homicide detectives investigate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A man who was shot Monday while driving along Elsie Avenue has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, multiple shots were fired at a car in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box on Stockton Boulevard and Elsie Avenue, according to officials.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital in what officials called “grave condition” following CPR attempts from first responders.

Officials confirmed the man died Tuesday after he was put on life support for some time.

No information on the shooter has been released at this time, and the cause for the shooting is still unknown.

