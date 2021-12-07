South Sacramento siblings missing for more than 3 months found safe in Las Vegas

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two South Sacramento siblings who’ve been missing for more than three months have been found safe in Las Vegas, officials reported.

The children were last seen Aug. 23 playing outside their apartment complex.

Reychel Dizon, 37, was arrested Friday in Las Vegas by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officials previously identified Dizon as the childrens’ biological mother after they were abducted by her in 2019.

Dizon was booked on two felony counts of child abduction, officials said. She will be extradited and held at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The two children have been reunited with their adoptive family.