South Sacramento third grade teacher faces multiple counts of lewd acts with children

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A third grade Sacramento City Unified School District teacher was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually assaulting multiple victims over the course of almost two years.

According to a release sent Monday by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, an attorney coordinated with law enforcement to have 53-year-old Enrique Rodriguez Valladares turn himself in.

The Bowling Green Chacon Language and Science Academy teacher now faces eight felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office reported the alleged assaults happened between August 2017 and June 2019.

Valladares’ was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, with a $1 million bail. He’s set to appear in court Tuesday.

Bowling Green is located on Franklin Boulevard in South Sacramento.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation has been urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5191 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.