Southbound I-5 in Lathrop blocked by modular building, 2 bigs rigs following crash

LATHROP, Calif. (KTXL) — All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Lathrop were blocked Tuesday by a modular building that fell onto the roadway during a multi-vehicle crash.

The Lathrop Manteca Fire District reports the crash between two big rigs and several other vehicles occurred on I-5 just before the exit for Highway 120.

Photo by the Lathrop Manteca Fire District

Officials have not said what led up to the crash and it’s unknown if anyone was injured.

Drivers should find alternate routes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.