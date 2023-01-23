(KTXL) — Southbound lanes on Interstate 5 are closed Monday morning at Airport Boulevard due to a semi-truck catching fire, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

According to the fire department, the truck, which was filled with fiberglass, crashed into a highway pole.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

The Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol initially said they expected one of the southbound lanes to open around 7:30 a.m. however CalTrans later tweeted that the estimated reopening time was 12 p.m.