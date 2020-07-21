Water main break floods southbound lanes of Highway 99 near 12th Avenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A water main break has flooded the southbound lanes of Highway 99 near the 12th Avenue exit.
The Sacramento Police Department says officers are in the area of Sutterville Road and Franklin Boulevard, where there was a water main break. Photos from Franklin Boulevard near 14th Avenue showed that the water has pooled and bubbled from beneath the street.
Sacramento police vehicles have blocked traffic in the area.
A California Department of Transportation camera over the 12th Avenue overpass shows the flooding has forced cars to travel cautiously in the fast lane across flowing, muddy water.
