Southern California man arrested for attempted murder after shooting, robbery at Placer County church

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a shooting and robbery in Gold Run on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to the Pioneer Union Church around 2 p.m. for an interrupted burglary that escalated into a robbery.

A man identified as 25-year-old John Waninger of Hesperia was attempting to steal sound equipment and tools when he was confronted by the robbery victim, the sheriff’s office said. The man used his cellphone to take a picture of the suspect before Waninger threatened the victim and demanded his phone.

The sheriff’s office said Waninger shot the man with a pistol, injuring his jaw. He then hit him on the head with the weapon and knocked him to the ground.

Waninger demanded the victim drive him to an ATM to get cash but he refused, investigators said.

On video provided by the sheriff’s office, Waninger can be heard demanding the man give him whatever money he has.

A witness called 911 after Waninger left the area on a push scooter towards Interstate 80, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 6:40 p.m., a citizen reported a suspicious man walking on I-80 near the Dutch Flat exit.

Deputies said Waninger ran into the woods when a detective contacted him. He was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office Special Enforcement Team.

Waninger had a 9mm bullet and spent 9mm shell casing from the crime scene, the sheriff’s office said. He was also wanted on a $1 million warrant for homicide out of San Bernardino County, which occurred three days earlier.

The sheriff’s office said Waninger was eventually arrested for attempted murder, robbery and burglary.