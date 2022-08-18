SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Unhealthy air quality has caused a Spare the Air alert to be issued for Friday, the second one of the year in the Sacramento Region.

Friday’s Air Index Quality is expected to be at 133, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Temperatures in the Sacramento region are expected to be in the triple digits through Saturday, according to the FOX40 Weather Center.

The National Weather Service issued a dangerous heat warning through 7 p.m. Aug. 20 for the Central Valley up to Northern California.

According to Sacramento Region Spare the Air, the region’s air quality monitor, residents in the area are asked to reduce air pollution by taking public transportation or transit or active transportation such as walking, biking, or riding a scooter.

Exposure to unhealthy air quality and high pollution levels can cause immediate and severe health issues including respiratory illness and heart and lung stress, according to the Sacramento Region Spare The Air website.

People that are vulnerable to the health impacts of pollution include children, pregnant women, the elderly and individuals with heart or lung conditions, such as asthma.

What is Spare the Air and when is it issued?

Spare the Air shares what the AQI is in your area and educates residents on what air quality means for their health.

According to the Sacramento Spare the Air website, the higher the AQI value and the greater level of air pollution leads to more health risks. If the AQI is relatively high, you should move indoors to reduce your exposure to the air.

A Spare the Air alert is issued in the Sacramento Region whenever the AQI for ground-level ozone pollution is forecasted to reach 126 or above.

The region’s Spare the Air organization is monitored by the Sacramento Metro Air District, which is responsible for monitoring air pollution in the area. The Metro Air District also develops and administers programs to reduce air pollution levels below the health-based standards established by the state and federal governments.