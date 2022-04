(KTXL) — A few months after the application period opened, we now know what businesses are cashing in from the California Competes grant and tax credit programs.

Between the two businesses, about 11,600 full-time employees will be hired over the next five years.

Half of those jobs will be at Sparkz.

Sparkz founder and CEO Sanjiv Malhotra spoke with Sonseeahray on Monday about the company’s future after winning one of the state’s grants.