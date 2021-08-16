Speaker Rendon: All state Assembly employees must start vaccination process on Sept. 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — All California Assembly members and staff will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Speaker Anthony Rendon announced Monday.

Rendon said Assembly employees will need to begin the vaccination process starting Sept. 1.

“By ensuring Assembly staff is vaccinated, we are protecting everyone who enters the Capitol, including constituents, lobbyists, and journalists,” Rendon wrote.

Those who need to get vaccinated will be provided leave and Rendon said there will soon be vaccination clinics for staff.

“I am looking ahead to the end of the pandemic, when every Californian can go outside their home and feel safe to live their lives, work, go to school, and enjoy time with their friends and family at public events,” Rendon continued. “To reach that goal, we need to encourage everyone to be fully vaccinated. That is the example we are setting with this action.”

A statewide vaccine mandate went into effect at the beginning of August that called on employees in state workplaces to be vaccinated or take regular COVID-19 tests and wear masks while on the job.