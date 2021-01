MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stanislaus County couple said goodbye to 2020 by welcoming four healthy baby boys into the world on New Year’s Eve.

Tania and Rene delivered their quadruplets at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto Thursday afternoon.

The hospital says each boy was born exactly two minutes apart.

All four babies will receive specialized care in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit before they can go home to Denair.

Congratulations to the new parents!