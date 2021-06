The California State Parks system has a new type of specialized lifeguard that they are using to save lives in the Auburn State Recreation area.

They are trained in swift-water rescue and are the only lifeguards of this kind in the state.

Richard visited the American River Confluence, an area where they have already used their skills to help stranded swimmers, to talk with lifeguard Gordan Pershall.

