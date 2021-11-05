Speed lumps added on Lemon Hill Avenue following hit-and-run death of elderly woman

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After an elderly woman was killed near her home on Lemon Hill Avenue in September, the city of Sacramento is taking steps to make sure drivers slow down.

Several months of complaints by business owners and residents of a nearby mutual housing development have prompted District 6 Councilman Eric Guerra and the city to take action.

“We need to change the culture of how people drive,” Guerra said.

He and the city intend to do just that with their speed lump project.

“We were fortunate that we were already going through a city process of approving speed lumps throughout the entire city, and it was a matter of weeks to be able to do that,” Guerra said.

What’s a speed lump? They’re essentially a less-jarring cousin to the speed bump. Sacramento County said speed lumps provide a center cutout to allow heavy and emergency traffic a way to pass through with minimal slowing.

With a price tag of $200,000, several new lumps have been added between Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street.

“We prioritized areas next to schools and senior centers like this to make sure we’re creating safe routes to school and the community,” Guerra said.

Another major goal with the speed lumps is to prevent more tragedies from happening, like the one that happened in September.

“We sadly lost Ms. Lien Dang here who was helping the community, a grandmother, a great grandmother, and sadly, we are still looking for the person who took her life,” Guerra said.

The hit-and-run death of the 87-year-old on Lemon Hill Avenue still weighs heavy on the minds of people like Vinh Phat Supermarket owner Suying Plaskett, who said she regularly sees cars traveling 45 to 50 mph in the nearby school zone.

“The traffic is just too fast,” Plaskett said. “I’ve let the city know for quite some time, but there was never anything done like this.”

For Plaskett and those who fondly remember Dang walking across the street to feed the homeless, the speed lumps are her memorial.

“We’re grateful,” Plaskett said. “It’s very touching.”

Guerra said the city will also add more lighting in front of the mutual housing building Dang resided in on Lemon Hill.