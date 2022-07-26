FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans have confirmed that a solo motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tuesday in Fairfield near Interstate 80.

Law Enforcement say that the rider was a 23-year-old male, possibly from San Mateo.

The man was travelling along Lyons Road around 12:10 a.m., according to CHP, which runs parallel to I-80.

CHP said that the driver was found on Lyons Road while the motorcycle was found on I-80. Speeding is believed to be a contributing factor of the crash.

This incident is still under investigation, according to CHP.