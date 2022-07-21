SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A public memorial service will be held in Sacramento for former Christian Brothers High School football player and Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb.

The memorial service will be held July 30 at Christian Brothers High School on 4315 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Sacramento at 9 a.m., according to a tweet by former Falcons football head coach Tyler Almond.

“Please join us for a memorial service to honor an unforgettable soul,” the tweet reads. “The Webb family lovingly invites you to a celebration of Spencer’s life. All are welcome to attend.”

Webb died July 13. He was 22-years-old.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon said it responded to rock slides near Triangle Lake around 2:30 p.m. that day after receiving reports of an injured person.

Responding deputies learned a male, who was later confirmed as Webb, fell and hit his head. The sheriff’s office said bystanders and paramedics were unable to revive him.

Almond also tweeted a graphic with four different memorial services, three of them being in Dixon.

Here are where the memorial services for Webb will be located:

Public Memorial — Christian Brothers High School Football Field, Sacramento, CA, Saturday July 30, 2022 at 9 a.m.

Graveside services — Silveyville Cemetery, Dixon, CA, Saturday July 30, 2022, at 12 p.m.

Viewing — Milton Carpenter Funeral Home, Dixon, CA, Friday July 29, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Reception — Old Vets Hall, Dixon CA, Saturday July 30, 2022

A “Celebration of Life” is being held in Oregon Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Autzen Stadium, the home venue of the Ducks.

Friends, family and teammates will be at Thursday’s service.

The memorial in Oregon will be livestreamed on YouTube.