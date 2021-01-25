Spinouts, crashes stop Sierra traffic on eastbound I-80

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said Monday drivers in the Sierra were stopped on Interstate 80 due to multiple spinouts and crashes.

The CHP says eastbound traffic has been held at Alta due to the crashes, which include a jack-knifed big rig that has blocked all lanes near Drum Forebay.

I-80 E/B traffic being held at Alta due to Multiple collisions and spinouts. — CHP – Gold Run (@CHPGoldRun) January 26, 2021

With snow falling in the Sierra, chain controls are in effect on I-80 for those headed east from Drum Forebay to Cisco Grove.

Snow is once again falling on I-80 in the Sierra and chain controls are in effect. R-2 EB Drum to Cisco Grove, WB Rainbow to Alta, trucks minimum. pic.twitter.com/b4xA9z7uyr — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 26, 2021

I-80 E/B chain control has been set up at Drum Forebay. — CHP – Gold Run (@CHPGoldRun) January 26, 2021

A major winter storm is expected to move into the Sierra late Tuesday, with the National Weather Service expecting snowfall at low elevations and strong winds.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.