Spinouts, crashes stop Sierra traffic on eastbound I-80

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said Monday drivers in the Sierra were stopped on Interstate 80 due to multiple spinouts and crashes.
The CHP says eastbound traffic has been held at Alta due to the crashes, which include a jack-knifed big rig that has blocked all lanes near Drum Forebay.
With snow falling in the Sierra, chain controls are in effect on I-80 for those headed east from Drum Forebay to Cisco Grove.
A major winter storm is expected to move into the Sierra late Tuesday, with the National Weather Service expecting snowfall at low elevations and strong winds.
