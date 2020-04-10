‘Spread kindness’: Lodi mother and son create large chalk art on their fence

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — They say art imitates life but a Lodi mother and son are hoping it will be the other way around and that people will imitate their artwork.

“Spread kindness.” It’s a simple message to the community during a difficult time.

“Just be nice,” said fifth-grader Danny Johnson.

Danny and his mother, Laurie, decorated the front of their fence last week.

“One day we did this and then like the next day we did the pictures,” Danny explained.

“We saw a lot of sidewalk chalk, a lot of kids going out in the neighborhood writing positive messages and we thought, we have this big fence so let’s put one out that everyone can see whether they’re walking by or driving by,” Laurie said.

So, there on the corner of West Elm Street and North Corinth Avenue in Lodi sits their artwork on display.

Using chalk, Laurie and Danny wrote “spread kindness” in big, colorful block letters for all to see.

“We just want people to know we’re in this together and we can get through this,” Laurie told FOX40.

Laurie said they have been delighted by the outpouring of support from neighbors and passersby every day.

“Lots of honks. Lots of, ‘We love your sign. Thanks for the message,’” she said. “It just makes people smile.”

Since the chalk art has been up, Laurie said people have been stopping by to take pictures. But she also said she hopes they take away the message.

“Right now there’s a lot of fear and this is something that everyone can do,” she said. “We can all spread hope and we can all spread kindness.”

Though the chalk art on the fence is temporary, Laurie said their message to “spread kindness” shouldn’t be.

“This is something you can do with your cashiers. You can spread kindness with your mail carriers,” she said. “You can spread kindness, just say hello, say thank you. That’s all we’re asking people to do.”