STRAWBERRY, Calif. (KTXL) – A spring storm brought travelers and hazardous driving conditions to the Sierra.

Halim Suhail and Umberto Fiammata, two children who traveled with their family to Strawberry from the Bay Area, played in the fresh snow.

“My mom pulled me out of school and she was like there is snow on the ground of Tahoe and I’m like ‘We are going’,” said Umberto while throwing snow at Halim.

Halim took an opportunity to ask FOX 40 reporter Gurajpal Sangha a question.

“How many times have you been in the snow?” Halim asked.

“50,” Sangha replied.

“Did you just say 50?” Halim asked.

“Yeah, usually covering snow,” Sangha confirmed.

“Wow that is unbreaking news,” Halim said.

“Thanks,” Sangha replied.

Their drive to the Sierra was smooth but the spring storm caused headaches for others.

Despite chain controls being in effect, the California Highway Patrol says some drivers were not as cautious as they should have been.

CHP said one driver sped past several cars on Interstate 80 near Whitmore, slid sideways off the road, then went through a tree and down an embankment. Cal Fire had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver from being pinned by his car.

CHP Truckee also had to save another driver who was going too fast and ended up in the river.

Despite several collisions and spinouts, road crews have been able to keep the major roadways open.