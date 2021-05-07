St. Mary’s girl’s basketball team getting into rhythm with new coach

(KTXL) — For the last 20-years or so, there has been no better high school girl’s basketball team than the St. Mary’s Rams.

They have 13 section titles and seven state championships. And they are at it again this season, but with a new coach.

Alle Moreno understands the situation. She’s only had about a month in the gym with her team. Yet, the expectations for the team program are always high.

“Yeah, there was pressure. Not playing until now has kind of eased that pressure a little bit,” Moreno said. “You know, there’s always pressure, and I’m a competitive person too. So, I think that’s more of my pressure rather than living up to the previous coaches and the state titles.”

And there were a lot. Those 13 section titles and seven state championships were won over the past 18 seasons.

This year’s squad was ranked second in the state as recently as last week, according to Cal-Hi Sports.

“You know, I inherited a team that likes to get up and down, so I’m not going to change that about them,” Moreno told FOX40.

Coach Moreno has been true to her word. Through their first four games, the Rams are averaging better than 76 points per game.

“I run a little bit different of a motion-offense, so we are definitely different, just trying to keep that pace where it is,” Moreno said.

“She holds us to the same standards that our other coaches did. It’s no different. I think we play just as hard,” said Brooklyn Perry, a sophomore guard.

Of course, the season looks a whole lot different this time around. St. Mary’s will only get around nine or ten regular season games. But there won’t be any playoffs — no change to prove just how good they are this season.

“We’re not really playing for anything, but it’s just to get better,” said Nia Anderson, sophomore guard. “And I think it’s a blessing in disguise for us because we do have a new coach, and we’re learning a new system. So, when next year comes around, we’re good to go.”

“They needed to learn me before we go into a system where we nearly have the entire roster back,” Moreno said. “I can learn them as student-athletes and kind of get into the swing of things before we have a big season ahead.”