Stabbing attack leaves one dead, another injured in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a stabbing attack Thursday afternoon left one person dead and another injured.

Deputies went to Fulton Avenue near Marigold Lane for reports of a stabbing around 3:05 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, there were three to four scenes near Little Caesars with at least two people injured.

Deputies said the victim who died was stabbed multiple times in the upper body. The other victim was also stabbed multiple times, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they have arrested a 38-year-old suspect.