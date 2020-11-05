Stabbing suspect shot, killed by police in Pocket area of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot by police after a stabbing at an apartment complex in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said they responded to Park City Court, near Greenhaven Drive, around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday after multiple calls reporting a disturbance.

One caller said he was being stabbed by a man.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, the stabbing victim was on the floor, and the suspect was nearby threatening him with a knife.

The stabbing suspect was shot by an officer and was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

The victim, who was stabbed multiple times, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.