Stabbing victims found near Lodi park identified as 2 teens

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The identities of two teenagers were released Thursday after they were stabbed to death and their bodies were found near a Lodi park.

The coroner’s office identified the victims as 17-year-old Skyler McConnell and 16-year-old Chimera Skaggs.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Lodi officers said they found McConnell and Skaggs dead in the area of East Harney Lane, near the railroad tracks that run along Salas Park.

Lodi police said they later contacted 29-year-old Randall Allenbaugh in the park and arrested him on suspicion of killing the two teenagers.

Investigators believe Allenbaugh knew the victims, but police have not provided any additional information about their relationship or a motive behind the deadly stabbings.

Allenbaugh was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and faces two counts of murder.