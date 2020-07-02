Staff member at East Sacramento restaurant Kru tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A staff member at a Japanese restaurant in East Sacramento has tested positive for COVID-19 weeks after restaurants began reopening for dine-in service.

Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine on Folsom Boulevard posted the announcement Wednesday on its social media pages.

The restaurant said it would close down immediately and reopen on July 12.

Kru had opened its dining room for limited seating in June and was still offering to-go orders and curbside pickup.

“Despite our team’s best efforts to comply and commit to operating safely, this is an example of how anyone can be vulnerable to COVID-19,” Kru wrote Wednesday.

While the restaurant is closed, all staff will be tested for the coronavirus and self-quarantine for two weeks. The entire restaurant will also be sanitized per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The East Sacramento restaurant’s announcement came on the same day Governor Gavin Newsom said Sacramento County would be one of 19 counties that would need to reinstate restrictions on some businesses. That includes indoor restaurant dining.