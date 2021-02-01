Staffing, service cuts expected for Citrus Heights as city officials draft budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights has always ran a lean operation out of necessity.

In order to become a city, it gave up the right to collect a city’s normal share of property taxes, which instead went to Sacramento County for 25 years.

The shortage of revenue was already beginning to show when it was hit with a sales tax shortfall due to the pandemic.

A financial briefing to the city council had no good options to balance its $35 million budget.

“Most, if not all, will include cuts: staffing cuts, as well as service cuts,” said Nichole Baxter, Citrus Heights spokesperson.

Priority among the cuts is the police department, which takes up a huge slice of the city’s budget pie. There are 28 vacant positions in the department, with a cut of another five positions a possibility.

The department continues to respond to urgent calls but has suspended investigations of narcotics and gang activity, reduced patrols, halted its problem-oriented policing program and is no longer completely staffing its public counter.

Another huge expense is street maintenance which, along with public safety, is a priority among residents.

In two years, property tax revenue will kick in when the incorporation agreement is completed which could mean an extra $6.5 million a year to the city.

“When we’re looking at, you know, a $12 million-a-year need to maintain our streets, you can start to see that that’s not going to solve our budget problems,” Baxter said.

Smaller cities like Citrus Heights with a population of fewer than 90,000 residents have been slighted by federal relief packages, leaving low expectations for the COVID-19 relief bill being debated in Congress.

“That would be great, but we’re not going to depend on it,” Baxter said.

For now, the city council must decide on service priorities and hope for a post-pandemic economic recovery.

The final budget will be approved at the end of June.

City officials said they hope to reduce staffing by not filling vacancies rather than laying people off.