The Latest – Monday, April 18:

3 p.m.

The trespasser who stabbed the student was not identified, but the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the attacker is in his 40s. The relationship between the attacker and the student is not known.

2:45 p.m.

Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said the teen has died.

Original story below.

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stagg High School in Stockton is currently in lockdown after officials said a 15-year-old female student was stabbed Monday.

According to Stockton Unified School District, a “trespasser” came onto school grounds and stabbed a student. The district said the school is under lockdown for “the safety of all staff and students.”

Officials said the person who stabbed the student has been arrested and the victim was taken to the nearest hospital.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the attack.

This story is still developing.