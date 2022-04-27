STOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — More than a week after a 15-year-old student was stabbed to death on the Stagg High School campus in Stockton, students are sharing their concerns about campus safety.

Students made their voices heard through letters they sent to Stockton Unified School Board Trustee Raymond Zulueta on Wednesday.

“It was the students that came up to me after practice and said we need to do something. We need our voices heard, and we need change,” said Zulueta.

In the letters, students addressed their grief for Reynaga, their feelings about what happened and their safety concerns.

“When I see more security staff, it makes me feel very upset and disappointed that it takes a death a school for us to have better security,” said one student.

Another student claimed that security had been an issue at Stagg high in their letter.

“We’ve had many fights. We’ve even had brawls on the streets. There have been threats and all this has led to students bringing weapons on their own because they do not feel safe on campus grounds,” the letter reads.

Zulueta said that hearing the students advocated for themselves was extremely powerful.

He is encouraging more students and their families to voice their opinions and concerns at all board meetings going forward.