Stand Against Domestic Violence fundraiser held at House of Oliver after fatal shooting

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been a difficult week for the family and friends of Vita Joga, who was shot and killed while at work by her former fiance.

Those close to Joga say it happened due to domestic violence. So, on Saturday, her friends and family came together for a fundraiser: Stand Against Domestic Violence.

The fundraiser was held at House of Oliver in Roseville. Owner Matthew Oliver told FOX40 there are real needs for people going through domestic disputes and getting resources is not always easy.

“You begin to ask yourself questions. What could we have done,” said owner Matthew Oliver.

That has been on Oliver’s mind since his friend and colleague, Joga, was shot and killed Monday.

“I wish we would have known and done something sooner, but that is not going allow that from doing something now,” Oliver said.

To honor Joga, many came out to Lincoln to help raise money to help end domestic violence. Oliver says they helped Joga through the process, such as getting a restraining order, but they want to help others by making the process easier and partner with other organizations.

“She made the brave choice, and we want to help others make that stand as well,” Oliver said.

John Atkinson was one of many in attendance and says it’s an important issue that needs to be highlighted more.

“There is no place for domestic violence,” Atkinson said.

Joga is described as a person who would brighten up the room, with one of the most beautiful souls. Oliver says her legacy will not be forgotten.

FOX40 was told all of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the Stand Against Domestic Violence fund.