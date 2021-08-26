Standoff in north Sacramento County nears 24-hour mark

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County and city SWAT teams, crisis negotiators, arson investigators and an explosive ordnance team have all responded to a standoff in north Sacramento County.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it all began Wednesday around 11:20 a.m., when the resident of a complex on Eureka Lane, near Topanga Lane, reported a neighbor was making threatening comments and claimed he was armed.

When deputies tried to talk to the man, the sheriff’s office said he barricaded himself inside his home.

The sheriff’s office said they later learned the man had a felony warrant.

At one point in the day, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, arson investigators and the sheriff’s office Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were all called in. Nearby residents were all evacuated “due to safety hazards and concerns,” the sheriff’s office said.

As of 8:19 a.m. Thursday, negotiators were trying to get the man to surrender.

The Sacramento Police Department, its SWAT team and police crisis negotiators have taken over the scene. The sheriff’s office will return to the scene at noon.

The man’s identity has not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.