Stanislaus County 2021 Fair dates announced

TURLOCK, Calif. – The 2021 Stanislaus County Fair is set for July 9-18, according to the 38th District Agriculture Association Board of Directors.

Fair officials canceled 2020’s event due to COVID-19 but are preparing to hold it in 2021.

“As always, we remain committed to the youth and livestock community with their projects, and want to reassure them that we will have a place for all of them this July,” said Matt Cranford, chief executive officer of the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, in a press release. “The Board is excited and looking forward to the July 9 opening day of Fair and seeing everyone then.”

Some of next year’s 10-day fair may feature virtual and in-person events, according to the press release.

