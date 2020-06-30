Stanislaus County bar owner defiant as state recommends closures to prevent virus spread

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With state health officials requiring that bars in seven counties close and recommending that eight counties do the same — including Stanislaus County — due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, The Other Place bar owner Christina Macillus said it’s unfair to target businesses like hers.

“The whole blaming the bar thing, it’s like they think that closing the bar is going to solve the problems,” she said. “It’s not.”

Theresa Mendenhall, the manager of Macilluss other business, the Spinnaker Lounge, said since the first shutdown, they are finding it challenging to catch up financially.

“This is the second time around and can’t take another time. It’s messed up,” Mendenhall said.

“We were lucky to open because we had thrown out all our alcohol because they’re all dated and basically starting all over again,” Macillus said.

Both women said they’ve been only open for a matter of days and if they were forced to close again, it would be catastrophic.

“It’ll ruin us,” Mendenhall said.

Macillus said even if health officials in Stanislaus County require bars to close, she’ll keep the drinks flowing

“Unless the government is going to financially help us, it’s not fair. I want to stay open until they tell me, they threaten to put me in jail,” Macillus said.

And her loyal customers and friends said they’ll do everything in their power to keep her in business.

“It’s not gonna close, we’ll keep it open. We’ll figure a way,” customer and friend John Nelson said. “We’ll make it happen.”