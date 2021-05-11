Stanislaus County colleges to receive over $73M in emergency funds, half earmarked for cash grants to students

WASHINGTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Representative Josh Harder, D-Modesto, announced Tuesday more than $73 million in emergency funds will be collectively given to Modesto Junior College and Stanislaus State.

Modesto Junior College will receive $35,753,989 and Stanislaus State will receive $38,564,758, according to the release. All funds were provided through the American Rescue Plan.

Harder’s office says at least half of the funds will be dispersed to students who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardships in the form of emergency cash grants.

“Nothing, not even a pandemic, should stand in the way of anybody trying to get an education,” Harder said in the release. “This help is heading directly to the Valley to make sure that everyone working towards a degree can get back on track and one day walk across that graduation stage.”

The U.S. Department of Education released an FAQ Tuesday about how the schools can use the funds “to, among other things, support vulnerable students, monitor and suppress the coronavirus, and reengage students whose education was disrupted by the pandemic,” according to the release.

To see a full list of which institutions received funding, tap or click here.