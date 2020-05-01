Stanislaus County DA finds suspect’s shooting death justified

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County District Attorney said Thursday she found the 2019 deputy-involved shooting death of a Modesto man to be justified.

Stephen Murray was shot and killed on July 17 after taking his wife hostage in a stolen vehicle, according to officials.

The Modesto Police Department and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office say Murray was found with his wife in a home on South Jefferson Street in Modesto. When a negotiator attempted to contact him, a report released Thursday states Murray yelled, “come get me. I’m not coming out, someone’s going to die today…you’d better not come in here, I have a hostage.”

Officials say Murray took his wife with him and drove the two in a stolen vehicle to Vine and Madison streets. There, the vehicle was disabled and Murray ran, bringing his wife with him.

Murray grabbed his wife by the neck as the sheriff’s SWAT team approached him and pointed what appeared to be a gun at deputies, according to the report.

“He threatened to ‘blow her brains out’ and started to place the gun against the hostage’s head,” the report read.

Officials say four deputies ran toward Murray, shooting him.

Murray’s gun was later found to be a replica.

“It was imminently reasonable for a well-trained SWAT deputy to believe he had probable

cause under these circumstances to stop Murray from shooting his hostage. We conclude

this shooting was justified,” DA Birgit Fladager wrote.

Murray’s wife was taken in safely and told investigators she was “grateful to be alive,” according to the report.