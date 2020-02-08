Stanislaus County DA: Two 2019 officer-involved shootings were justified

(KTXL) — The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that two officer-involved shootings from 2019 were justified.

March 21, 2019

Deputies say they had been following up on a previous carjacking and robbery incident when the shooting occurred. One person was shot and taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Officials identified him as 19-year-old Daishawn Brown.

In a press release, the DA said the incident began when two plainclothes deputies entered the Stop N Save liquor store on Carver and Teresa streets. Daishan Brown and a relative, Andreuss Brown, were inside the store.

According to the release, 18-year-old Andreuss immediately recognized one of the detectives, Christopher Gallo. They had spent two hours together during a 2018 interview after Andreuss’ home was served with a warrant.

Detective Gallo said he also recognized both Andreuss and Daishawn from previous investigations and had been told they were wanted by Modesto police for a carjacking.

The release said Gallo had an undercover Instagram account where he followed Daishawn, Andreuss and other alleged gang members. In several posts, he saw both with guns and knew that a gang they had a connection with recently made threats toward another gang.

Gallo left the store and called for backup. Detective Corder followed shortly after and both put on their tactical vests.

Andreuss and Daishawn later walked out of the store and went into a Ford Taurus with a third person. The car began to drive away but was followed by the deputies and returned to the store.

According to the release, Daishawn got out of the car and began walking toward the deputies’ car. As he walked toward them, Gallo yelled “gun” and got out of the car to get behind cover. Both deputies then ordered Daishawn to get on the ground.

According to the release, Daishawn didn’t follow their command and instead, Corder says he saw him reaching toward his waistband where he had a gun. Both deputies then shot him.

Andreuss and the driver left the scene but returned shortly after. Both were arrested.

June 6, 2019

Around 1:43 p.m., Deputies reported to a Modesto home on Olivero Road after they received reports of a man with a gun breaking into a house.

A deputy saw several children fleeing the home while arriving but a man stopped one of the children and pulled him into the home, according to the release. Having turned into a hostage situation, authorities set up a perimeter with help from the sheriff’s and Modesto’s SWAT teams.

Officials identified the man as 37-year-old Jose Jesus Astorga.

A 17-year-old girl told officials that the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs. They also learned that the man had a shotgun.

According to SWAT team members, Astorga could be heard making paranoid statements while holding the 14-year-old boy hostage. All attempts at negotiating failed, with Astorga even throwing a portable phone back at authorities.

At one point during the standoff, the boy attempted to climb out of a window but began to be pulled back in by Astorga. The boy was covered in what was later found to be chalk and was wearing Astorga’s shirt.

Several SWAT team members rushed to save the boy while a different team member shot Astorga. According to the press release, the boy said if he “was pulled back in he would not have lived.”

Authorities said they recovered a loaded 12-gauge shotgun from inside the home.

Back in June, the children’s mother told FOX40 Astorga “ran in my home and thought that somebody was going to kill him and so he wouldn’t leave.”