Stanislaus County deputies recover body of drowning victim at Woodward Reservoir

(KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department found the body of a 39-year-old man in Woodward Reservoir after a two-hour search Wednesday.

Deputies first received a report of a man who had gone underwater about 100 feet from Fisher Point just after 2:30 p.m.

He was identified as 39-year-old Carlos Soto.

The sheriff’s department said Soto was found near where family said they had seen him last.

The coroner’s office is investigating the death, and the sheriff’s department says they are still gathering information related to the drowning.

We would like to remind members of the public to always wear their life jackets. Practice safe aquatic recreational habits, drink responsibly and always swim with others using a buddy system. The appearance of cold, open water from the outside can be deceiving. It is important to swim within your own personal capabilities since it only takes a few brief moments for a person to be overcome by the conditions. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department