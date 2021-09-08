Stanislaus County deputies seize $448K worth of methamphetamine in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men are behind bars in Modesto after Stanislaus County deputies found them with 224 pounds of methamphetamine Tuesday.

Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Special Unit said they arrested Ricardo Ballardo, 33, and Juan Suarez Jr., 28, on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale.

Deputies served two search warrants in Modesto and recovered the meth, the street value of which is about $2,000 per pound, totaling over $448,000 in illegal drugs seized.

More than $18,000 in cash was also seized, deputies said.

Suarez and Ballardo are being held at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center, according to the sheriff’s office.