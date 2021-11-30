Stanislaus County detectives: Handyman breaks into woman’s home, sexually assaults her

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives are looking for more victims of a handyman who allegedly broke into a Stanislaus County woman’s home Friday morning and sexually assaulted her.

Around 7:30 a.m., a woman reported waking up to someone in her home, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman told deputies a masked man armed with a handgun came into her bedroom, the sheriff’s office reported. He then tied her up, choked her and sexually assaulted her.

Before leaving, the masked man stole the woman’s ATM card and threatened her, telling her not to call police once he was gone.

The sheriff’s office said detectives with its Crimes Against Persons Unit determined the suspect was 40-year-old Jose Luis Ramos Rivera, a handyman who had worked for the woman for several months.

When she hired Rivera, the woman took a photo of his ID, which the sheriff’s office said helped “in his apprehension the same day he committed the crimes.”

Rivera was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center and faces multiple charges, including robbery, home invasion and assault with the intent to commit rape.

Stanislaus County detectives said they believe Rivera may have more victims. They’ve asked anyone who was a victim or knows a victim to call Detective V. Esquivez at 209-567-4466. They can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or going to www.stancrimetips.org.