STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County detectives are investigating after a body was found in a canal Tuesday.

Just after noon, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the California Aqueduct, where a person was seen in the water.

At 12:10 PM, SCSO responded in the 6700 block of McCracken Road in Westley for the report of a person in the California Aqueduct.

A deceased male was located in the canal. Detectives are currently on scene investigating. There are no additional details at this time. pic.twitter.com/SUZTBvVfP0 — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) May 11, 2021

A dead male was found in the canal in the area of McCracken Road, just north of Interstate 5.

Little else was reported about the body found in the water.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.