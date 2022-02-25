MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new metric that looks at the risk of coronavirus considers Stanislaus County as high risk, but health officials said their numbers tell a different story.

“I’m really glad that we are finally moving in that direction,” said Modesto resident Edgar Fierros.

The state’s mask mandate lifted last week, but even so, people in downtown Modesto were still masking up.

“I think anybody should be able to do what they want,” Fierros said.

Recent Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines released has changed the way the federal health agency determines whether to recommend face coverings. In areas with medium and low transmission, most people are no longer recommended to cover up.

A recently released CDC map shows which local counties remain in the high category. It includes Nevada, Sierra, Yuba, Sutter, Solano, Tuolumne and Stanislaus counties. In those areas, the CDC recommends people still wear face masks.

“We are on the right path with the cases going down, so I’m hoping this keeps up,” said Kamlesh Kaur, with the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency.

The agency said they are on the back end of the surge and are dealing with only 24 cases per 100,000 residents.

“The numbers have significantly come down since when we had our surge,” Kaur said.

The county disputes the CDC’s assessment that their community COVID-19 level is high and said the CDC is using outdated case rate information.

“We will see if the CDC updates it next week,” Kaur said.

Kaur said they are not out of the woods yet, but they are in a lot better position than just a few weeks ago. They do still advise people wear their masks to stay safe. The county is also advising people to get vaccinated as only 69% of Stanislaus County residents have received one dose of the vaccine.

“Majority of the cases are among those unvaccinated or haven’t received their booster,” Kaur said.

As COVID-19 restrictions decrease, many hope this is finally the end.

“It’s good. I feel like being stuck inside your house for so long … It’s really big stress relief,” Fierros said.

State guidelines still recommend people wear face masks indoors.