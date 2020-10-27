Stanislaus County on verge of sliding back into more restrictive tier as COVID-19 cases rise

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in Stanislaus County just three weeks after the county moved into the red tier.

Stanislaus County public health spokesperson Kamlesh Kaur told FOX40 the county is on the verge of backsliding into the purple tier because of the daily case rate.

“We are going in the wrong directions,” Kaur said. “We have seen a lot of cases just coming out of small gatherings, household-related transmissions, where family members had been getting cases. And then a lot of work-related cases have come up as well. Our numbers this week has grown from where we were last week.”

The state’s daily positive case limit for the red tier is seven cases per 100,000 residents.

“Our case rate came out to be at 6.9 per 100,000 residents. It is a concerning update that we saw because that pushes us really close to the purple tier,” Kaur explained.

If the county’s positive case rate is above that red tier criteria two weeks in a row, places of worship, newly reopened businesses and even indoor dining would have to shut down again.

“We recommend the community members to do everything they can to minimize the transmission amongst our residents,” Kaur said.

Kaur told FOX40 that health officials are particularly concerned about a possible surge from the upcoming Halloween weekend, especially among 25-to-34-year-olds who are seeing the sharpest rise.

“Naturally, a lot of people are inclined to, you know, go for trick-or-treating or having Halloween bash or Halloween parties. So, we recommend the community members to not participate in these activities because the more you participate and mix around in different social events the higher the chances for the cases to grow,” Kaur explained.