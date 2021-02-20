Stanislaus County postpones COVID-19 vaccine clinics due to delayed shipments

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Winter storms slammed part of the United States this week, and while it didn’t impact the Sacramento region directly, it is impacting the fight against the pandemic.

Counties in the area — and across the country — continue to report limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine as new shipments are delayed.

The rush to vaccinate as many people as possible is now slowing down.

“Not having enough vaccines really hampers our ability to open up that clinic,” said Kamlesh Kaur, Stanislaus County Public Health spokesperson.

Stanislaus County is the latest county facing a vaccine shipment delay due to the winter weather happening in parts of the U.S.

The county says their planned vaccine clinics that were set to begin Monday and Tuesday have been postponed until further notice.

“I can understand our communities frustration as well because this has been something we have been promising them,” Kaur told FOX40.

Kaur says they were hoping to start vaccinating people aged 50 and over who work in education, food and agriculture, and emergency services. But that all depends on when they get their next vaccine shipment.

Some smaller clinics in the county like Familia Farmacia in Modesto received 150 doses earlier this month and have been out for the past 10 days.

“We were straight on a groove of doing 20-30 patients a day, but the supply ran out. Right now, we have a waiting list and that waiting list is growing,” said owner Migue Oseguera.

Oseguera says the county has been great to work with, but they are at the mercy of how many doses are available.

Right now for Stanislaus County, there aren’t many to go around.

“Due to situation that was out of our control, it is something that we were not able to control,” Kaur said.

The county says clinic schedules will be announced once the vaccine shipment arrives.