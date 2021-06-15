Stanislaus County ramps up vaccination efforts after detecting COVID-19 variant

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Public health officials in Stanislaus County are encouraging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the Delta variant of the virus has been detected in the county.

Health officials say the Delta variant of COVID-19 is more contagious than other strains.

As of Tuesday, 39% of those eligible to receive the vaccine are fully vaccinated.

Community organizers like Dr. Inés Ruiz-Huston with El Concilio say they are working to raise that percentage of vaccinated people.

“We are still not where we need to be,” Ruiz-Huston told FOX40. “We need more people to vaccinate and also to remind our families, the numbers of our hospitalizations are still high. So, people are still dying, people are still getting extremely sick. So, let’s get vaccinated, let’s take care of one another.”

Stanislaus County public health officials reported the first case of the COVID-19 Delta variant this week.

“This is the one that was in Europe for a while,” said Stanislaus County public health spokeswoman Kamlesh Kaur. “It was in India as well and we have all heard of so many devastating news from those areas, and we don’t want a repeat of that in our area, especially now that we have the right vaccines to fight against it.”

Kaur says the current vaccines do​​ protect against the Delta variant but only for those who are fully vaccinated.

“We are recommending to our community members to get vaccinated and make sure that they follow through with both of their doses for maximum protection,” Kaur advised.

With the variant in play, public health officials say there is a new urgency to get more people vaccinated.

“It does spread fast, and it has potential to become the most dominant variant. So, it is a bit concerning,” Kaur said.

Ruiz-Huston says El Concilio will continue their efforts to keep families healthy.

“We’re taking the opportunity to educate, let them know it’s important to get vaccinated to protect yourself and that there’s this new variant that’s even more dangerous, so get vaccinated, it’s really, really key,” Ruiz-Huston said.

For more information about how to get the vaccine in Stanislaus County, tap or click here.