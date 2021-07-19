Stanislaus County recommends everyone wear masks indoors

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Stanislaus County health officials announced Monday they are recommending everyone wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

The recommendation comes as the county reported an abrupt rise in cases.

Health officials attribute the increase to the more contagious Delta variant.

Sacramento County health officials issues a similar recommendation last week.

Only about 45% of residents eligible to be vaccinated have been fully vaccinated in Stanislaus County, according to officials.