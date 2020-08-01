Stanislaus County restricting reservoir access to locals only

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County is now restricting access to its reservoirs, only allowing residents of the county to visit, as a way to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“I was worried that I would have to cancel the whole trip and turn back around home, that they weren’t going to let us in,” Alejandra Cuevas, who is visiting from Oakland, told FOX40.

County Parks and Recreation Director Jaclyn Dwyer says the decision was thoughtfully made.

“A way to help to reduce the number of people at reservoirs and the potential for transmission,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer says the sheriff’s office and the public health team were concerned about the number of people visiting who did not socially distance nor wear masks.

“We’re hoping that we’re able to kind of get everything under control in Stanislaus County with the transmission numbers and that this won’t be an issue in the future,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer says day use restrictions began Friday, but campers like Cuevas have a bit of time.

Restrictions on camping will begin August 6. The restrictions will be indefinite. The county said it may also expand restrictions if there are still too many visitors.

Dwyer says out-of-county campers will be notified that their reservations will be canceled.

According to the county, 80% of reservations at Woodward Reservoir are out-of-county residents. At Modesto Reservoir, out-of-county residents make up 70% of reservations.

As for Cuevas, after she and her family set up camp, she is set to relax and take in the view.

“What draws us is the open space, the country life, a little break from the Bay Area rush, hustle-and-bustle,” she said.