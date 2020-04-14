Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, DA fight to keep some inmates behind bars amid pandemic

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Across California, inmates accused of low-level crimes are expected to be released from jail this week.

Inmates accused and not yet convicted of low-level, non-violent crimes may soon have their bails reduced to zero dollars. It’s a move the Judicial Council of California says is necessary in order to slow COVID-19.

“It’s unfortunate that there’s a one-size-fits-all approach to this,” said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

But the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office believe the order puts the community’s safety at risk.

“We’re concerned that all sorts of cases where people get released, they’ll go right back home to commit other offenses, or be out there to reoffend or potentially hurt their victims,” said Stanislaus County Deputy District Attorney John Goold.

Goold said around 150 cases have been identified as eligible for the temporary bail schedule within the county.

“The district attorney believes that there’s a lot that leaves to be desired with this particular order,” Goold told FOX40.

He said the district attorney is now fighting to keep a number of those inmates behind bars.

And for many families, the fact that any number of inmates could be released is concerning.

“I just don’t think it’s that kind of alarm’s necessary,” said criminal defense attorney Richard Meyer.

Meyer said he believes the order will keep potentially innocent inmates healthy.

“Be in there for some relatively minor offense but if they were to get this flu, it could be a death sentence for them,” he said.

However, Sgt. Schwartz said there are no COVID-19 cases within the adult detention facilities and that deputies are taking every step to ensure it stays that way.

“And we believe that those who are taken into our facilities will receive the proper screening and treatment that they may need,” Schwartz said.

Goold said the district attorney’s written objections were due Monday at 3 p.m. In their office’s view, judges still retain discretion to set the bail higher.