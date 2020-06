TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) – A Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a major crash while on duty in Turlock, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday in the area of West Main Street and South Tully Road.

The deputy was transported to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries. The sheriff’s office did not release any other details about the crash.

California Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story.