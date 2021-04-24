Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrest murder suspect wanted in Maine

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities in Stanislaus County arrested a man Tuesday who a Maine Grand Jury indicted for a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured in 2012.

Investigators with the Portland Police Department in Maine said Mathew Blanchard was killed in a shooting while walking with three of his relatives on July 11, 2012.

Two others were injured in the shooting but survived, according to Portland police officials.

Nearly nine years later, an indictment was handed down April 9 by the Cumberland County Grand Jury, charging 31-year-old Zachary T. Phach and 28-year-old Khang Tran with “murder, aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy,” according to the release.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted by the Portland Police Department about Phach and its detectives were able to track Phach down near Riverdale and Woodland avenues in Modesto.

The sheriff’s office said Phach was arrested without incident and is awaiting extradition to Portland, Maine.

Portland police officials said Tran was already in custody in Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania for other crimes.

“We are pleased for the Blanchard family and this community that the Grand Jury indicted these two men for their role in Matthew’s death,” said Portland Police Chief Frank Clark in the release. “I applaud the diligence of our detectives, as well as the collaboration with our law enforcement partners out of state, for the follow through on this case.”