The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify who killed Alfredo Mercado Lomeli and Martin Alvarez Jr. (Courtesy Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department)

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is hoping to learn more about two homicides that happened almost three years ago.

According to the sheriff’s department, two men were shot and killed Oct. 12, 2017, on Claribel Road in Riverbank.

The two men were identified as Alfredo Mercado Lomeli and Martin Alvarez Jr.

If you have any information call the sheriff’s department or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.